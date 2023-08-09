Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

LPRO stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,579,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,874,049.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,111. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $17,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

