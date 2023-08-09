Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 1,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Operadora de Sites Mexicanos to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.
