Oppenheimer Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $374.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $274.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

