Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kirby by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,528,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,073 shares of company stock worth $1,469,739. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

