Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 454,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,932,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.