Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $979,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,835 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 152,192 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

