Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,348 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

