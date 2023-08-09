Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 29.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Mizuho dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

