O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Andrea Weiss Sells 200 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $929.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $933.18 and a 200 day moving average of $888.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

