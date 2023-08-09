Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75. 9,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.28.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.55%. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

