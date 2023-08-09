Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Position Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 30,435.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

