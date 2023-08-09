Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Trading Up 2.2%

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 1,531,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,049,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

In related news, insider Clarissa Ann Sowemimo- Coke acquired 310,406 shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,104.06 ($3,966.85). 44.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate is OCT461201, a selective CB2 receptor agonist in solid oral dosage form that is in pre-clinical development for use in the treatment of IBS-associated visceral pain, as well as neuropathic pain conditions, including post herpetic neuralgia.

