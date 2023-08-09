Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 7,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

