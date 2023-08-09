Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OXLCP opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $24.54.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.