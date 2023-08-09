Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
OXLCM stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $25.40.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
