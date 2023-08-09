Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.