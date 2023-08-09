Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

