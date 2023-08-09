Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCO opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

