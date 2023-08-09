Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Shares Up 0.4%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.89. 3,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

