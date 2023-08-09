Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

