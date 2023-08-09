Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $9,682,650.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

PANW opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

