Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $9,682,650.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %
PANW opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
