Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $22,857,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 227,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

