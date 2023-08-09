Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Issues Earnings Results

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,190,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

