Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart Sells 3,906 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $425.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $425.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

