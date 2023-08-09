Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Berend Bracht Sells 863 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $425.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $425.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

