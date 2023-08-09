Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.50.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKI

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$37.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.