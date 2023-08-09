Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Passage Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 617,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,396.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Passage Bio by 77.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

