Paul C. Saville Sells 1,000 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,337.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,225,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,348.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6,125.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5,694.69. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

