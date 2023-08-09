Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $161.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.52.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

