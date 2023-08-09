PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 172,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,127 shares in the company, valued at $696,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 172,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $286,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PC Connection Company Profile



PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

