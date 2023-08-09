Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $426,046. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pegasystems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.04. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -7.79%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

