PENN Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 11,692 call options.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.