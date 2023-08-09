PENN Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 11,692 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

