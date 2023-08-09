Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 241 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

