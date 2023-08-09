Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.4499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.