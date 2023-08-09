Peter W. Carter Sells 17,944 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

