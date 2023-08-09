PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 880.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 749.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $511.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.69 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

