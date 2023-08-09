Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 650,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,254,316.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

