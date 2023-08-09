Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

