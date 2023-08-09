Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.