Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
