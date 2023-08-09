Piper Sandler Cuts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $6.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 995,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

