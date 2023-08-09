Piper Sandler Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

