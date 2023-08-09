Piper Sandler Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.78.

BIIB opened at $274.14 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

