Piper Sandler Upgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Up 2.7 %

NVCR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 200,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NovoCure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.