Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 million-$17.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.03 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of PXLW opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

