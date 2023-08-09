Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLNT. BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,562,000 after buying an additional 523,942 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

