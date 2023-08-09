Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.70.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $386.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $354.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

