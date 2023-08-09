Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Insider Milburn E. Honeycutt Sells 12,000 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

POWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POWL

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.