Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Insider Milburn E. Honeycutt Sells 12,000 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Powell Industries Price Performance
Shares of POWL opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.92.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
POWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on POWL
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.