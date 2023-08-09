Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4338 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

Shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.00.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

