Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4338 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
Shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.00.
