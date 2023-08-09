PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.47.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

PPG Industries stock opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

