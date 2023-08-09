PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

PRA Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PRAA opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PRA Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

