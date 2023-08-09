Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

